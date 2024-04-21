PSO, Pakistan Railways inaugurate Fuel Management System

KARACHI - Marking a momentous occasion in the nation’s transportation infrastructure, the country’s leading energy company, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan Railways (PR) inaugurated two Upgraded Railways Filling and Storage Facilities in Karachi and Lahore. The ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Mazhar Ali Shah, Chairman/Secretary PR, Syed Taha, Managing Director & CEO PSO, Amir Baloch, CEO/Senior GM PR, alongside senior management representatives from both organizations.

The successful culmination of Phase-I of the Facilities Modernization and Upgradation (FMS) project stands as a pivotal achievement in the relationship spanning over four decades between the two esteemed national entities. The upgraded facilities in Karachi and Lahore are equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, including flowmeters and calibration of storage tanks and tank wagons, ensuring enhanced operational efficiency and safety standards. These advancements are poised to revolutionize the transportation landscape, providing unparalleled reliability and service quality to customers across Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Mazhar Ali Shah, Chairman/Secretary of Pakistan Railways, said: “The introduction of these upgraded facilities represents a pivotal step forward in our mission to fortify the nation’s transportation infrastructure. With these developments, we are strategically positioned to seamlessly optimize logistics and catalyze economic growth which aligns with our vision for a more prosperous Pakistan.”

Syed Taha, Managing Director & CEO PSO, expressed his views, stating: “The successful launch of the Upgraded Railways Filling & Storage Facilities marks a significant milestone in our longstanding partnership with Pakistan Railways.”

Together, we’re dedicated to driving innovation and setting new benchmarks for excellence in transportation, with plans to extend these enhancements to more cities in the near future, ensuring unmatched service quality and economic progress.”

This landmark accomplishment reflects the steadfast commitment of the national flag bearers in leveraging emerging technologies to bolster the transportation infrastructure for the betterment of the nation. As both organizations look towards the future, they remain committed in their mission to deliver unmatched transportation solutions that propel Pakistan towards prosperity.