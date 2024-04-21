Punjab government initiates development, welfare measures

ATTOCK - Member National Assembly and Convener of the District Coordina­tion Committee in Attock, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, emphasized the Pun­jab government’s commitment to the development and welfare of the people. Presiding over a meeting at the DC Office Attock, attended by various officials including Mem­ber of National Assembly Malik So­hail Khan Kamriyal, MPA Chaudhry Sher Ali Khan, DC Attock Rao Atif Raza, and others, Sheikh Aftab highlighted ongoing development schemes across the district.

During the meeting, a detailed re­view of ongoing development proj­ects and public issues took place. It was reported that development works for public welfare are near­ing completion across the district and will be finished within the stipulated period. Deputy Director Planning briefed participants on the progress, stating that 44 devel­opment schemes under Provincial Buildings and 47 road construction and maintenance projects are un­derway, among others.

Member National Assembly Sheikh Aftab Ahmed commend­ed the revolutionary development programs in the district aimed at the welfare of the people. He em­phasized the Punjab Chief Minis­ter Maryam Nawaz’s dedication to the province’s development, cit­ing special funds allocated to At­tock district. He highlighted the government’s focus on health, ed­ucation, and agricultural develop­ment, announcing the establish­ment of an agricultural university campus in Attock.

Furthermore, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed mentioned the provision of gas to nearly all villages in At­tock district, benefiting its resi­dents. He pledged the continuity of public welfare projects, assert­ing the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) government’s commit­ment to the people’s welfare.