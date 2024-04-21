Punjab government initiates development, welfare measures

ATTOCK - Member National Assembly and Convener of the District Coordination Committee in Attock, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, emphasized the Punjab government’s commitment to the development and welfare of the people. Presiding over a meeting at the DC Office Attock, attended by various officials including Member of National Assembly Malik Sohail Khan Kamriyal, MPA Chaudhry Sher Ali Khan, DC Attock Rao Atif Raza, and others, Sheikh Aftab highlighted ongoing development schemes across the district.
During the meeting, a detailed review of ongoing development projects and public issues took place. It was reported that development works for public welfare are nearing completion across the district and will be finished within the stipulated period. Deputy Director Planning briefed participants on the progress, stating that 44 development schemes under Provincial Buildings and 47 road construction and maintenance projects are underway, among others.
Member National Assembly Sheikh Aftab Ahmed commended the revolutionary development programs in the district aimed at the welfare of the people. He emphasized the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s dedication to the province’s development, citing special funds allocated to Attock district. He highlighted the government’s focus on health, education, and agricultural development, announcing the establishment of an agricultural university campus in Attock.
Furthermore, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed mentioned the provision of gas to nearly all villages in Attock district, benefiting its residents. He pledged the continuity of public welfare projects, asserting the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) government’s commitment to the people’s welfare.