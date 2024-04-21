Punjab Police to provide full support to Rwanda Police in modern policing: IGP 

LAHORE - Senior officers of the National Police of the African country Rwanda visited the Punjab Police headquarters Central Police Office on Saturday and met IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.

Chief Superintendent Rwanda National Police Khalid Kabasha, IT Head Oscar Sakindi were among the delegation. During the meeting, discussions were held on strengthing the mutual relations and cooperation between Rwanda and Punjab Police related to security issues.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police will provide full support to Rwanda Police in modern policing, Information technology, trainings, infrastructure development. Rwandan police officials were informed about the infrastructure and human resources development of the Punjab Police, IT-based policing and reforms and other initiatives. During the meeting, the Rwanda police officials said that they are willing to use the experiences of the Punjab Police to cope with innovation in the fields of traffic management, infrastructure development and achieving efficiency in public service delivery. Rwanda National Police has a wide scope for smart policing, IT reforms on the lines of Punjab Police, Rwanda police officials invited Punjab police experts to visit Rwanda.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar gave a demonstration and briefed the Rwanda Police delegation about the working and monitoring system of the Punjab Police Dashboard at his office.

Chief Superintendent Rwanda National Police Khalid Kabasha said that they want to get benefits in maintaining law and order, crime control and public service delivery from Punjab Police’s experiences. Rwanda National Police delegation also visited the Police Khidmat Markaz, Driving Training Centers, Special Initiative Police Stations. Chief Superintendent Rwanda National Police Khalid Kabasha said that Punjab Police’s public service delivery, IT projects based on modern facilities are in line with international standards. Senior police officers including Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chauhan were present in the meeting.