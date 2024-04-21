Sunday, April 21, 2024
Railways revives ‘Safari Tourist Train’ for cultural exploration

April 21, 2024
LAHORE   -   The Pakistan Railway is set to breathe new life into tourism with the revival of its iconic “Safari Tourist Train,” in collaboration with private company PK-Unicorn. Scheduled to commence opera­tions from Sunday, the inaugural ceremony will be graced by dig­nitaries including Sec­retary Railway Board Abdul-Malik and Divi­sional Superintendent Rawalpindi Noor Ud­din at Golra Railway Station at 9:00 AM. According to the PR sources on Saturday, passengers and guests will indulge in a delec­table breakfast spread before embarking on a journey rich in cultur­al exploration. Travel­ers will be treated to face painting, music, and insights into the historical significance of the Pothohar re­gion en route to At­tock Khurd Station via Hassan Abdaal. Upon arrival, a plethora of activities awaits, from river visits to camel riding, complemented by a sumptuous lunch featuring local delica­cies. The “Safari Tour­ist Train” promises an enriching experience, boasting three coaches and a parlor car. With fares ranging from Rs 2000 for economy class to Rs 4500 for a deluxe package inclusive of meals, this initiative aims to promote tour­ism while celebrating the vibrant heritage of Pakistan’s heartland.

