Rain-affected people not to be left alone: KP minister

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Food, Zahir Shah Toru while ex­pressing regret and sympathy over the loss of lives and prop­erty caused by the recent rains in the province, has reiterated the determination of the pro­vincial government that the government will do all possible to help the affected families and will not leave them alone in this hour of trouble.

He expressed these views while visiting Village Council Saukai along with DC Mardan Fayaz Sherpao, where a moth­er and her children lost their lives due to the collapse of roof of their house.

The provincial minister at­tended the funeral prayers of the deceased and expressed his sorrow over their demise and expressed his condolences to the families and assured all kinds of cooperation.

Nazim Lal Badshah of Vil­lage Council Sokai, Kisan Coun­cil Member Taj Muhammad, for­mer Nazim Bilal Ahmed and Nadeem Abbas were also pres­ent on the occasion. Zahir Shah Toru said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur is personally moni­toring the rain and flood situa­tion in the province.

A control room has already been set up in the Chief Minis­ter’s Secretariat, while emer­gency control rooms have also been set up in all DCs’ offices at the district level and peo­ple can contact them day and night for emergency assis­tance in case of any accident and emergency.

He said the government equally shared the grief of the relatives of the deceased citi­zens and will take care of them in their sufferings. He said that the district administra­tion was surveying the dam­ages caused by the rain and would compensate the victims on emergency basis.