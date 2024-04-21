Rescue ambulances to be equipped with life-saving kits, says minister

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Khawa­ja Salman Rafique has announced plans to equip ev­ery ambulance of 1122 with life-saving kits, aiming to enhance emergency medical services across the province. In a meeting with former health minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram, held at the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education here on Saturday, discussions centered on improv­ing treatment for patients, particularly those suf­fering from heart diseases. Prof. Dr. Javed Akram donated a life-saving kit to the Emergency Services Department of Punjab, emphasizing the importance of leveraging modern technology for primary angio­plasty, a procedure vital in cardiac care. Expressing gratitude, Secretary Emergency Services Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer acknowledged the significant con­tribution, highlighting the project’s feasibility to be presented to the government. The collaborative ef­fort, lauded by Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan and other officials present, signifies a concerted push towards better healthcare infrastructure in the province.