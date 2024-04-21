Riphah University holds convocation, degrees conferred upon graduates

PESHAWAR - The Convocation 2024 on Saturday held by marking a significant milestone in the academic journey of graduates from Peshawar Medical College, Peshawar Dental College, and Rufaidah Nursing College, affiliated with Riphah International University.
The event was graced by distinguished guests, faculty members, parents, and accomplished graduates.
The chief guest Prof Dr Anis Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor of Riphah International University, along with other dignitaries include Prof Dr Najib-ul-Haq, Patron of Prime Foundation, Dr Iftikhar Husain, CEO, Prof Dr Hafeezur Rahman, Dean of PMC, Prof Dr Saeed Anwar, Executive Director, Prof Dr Aman Khan, Principal of PMC, and Prof Dr Shamim Akhtar, Principal of PDC, honoured the occasion.
The chief guest and VC of Riphah University conferred degrees upon the graduates and administered the oath. In his address, he urged the medical graduates to serve humanity with professional excellence for the pleasure of Allah. Graduates from various sessions of PMC, PDC, and RNC were conferred degrees and medals, recognising their hard work and dedication.
Notable achievements included BDS graduate Faima Fauzan receiving thirteen gold medals, followed by Khansa with twelve, Lalina Taj and Omama Gul-e-Lala with nine each, Zainab Noor, Amina Akhtar, Alina Ali, Shagufita Naz, Amina Akhtar, Zainab Noor with eight each, Hiba Sajjad six, Sunira Inayat, Sara Danish, and Hamna Afraz with four each, Hina Tahir, Laiba Jalal, Mahnoor Fatima, Samreen, Ayesha Siddiqa, and Rasha Khalid with three each, and Malaika Khan and Gulalai Noor with two gold medals each.
MBBS graduates, Hafiza Ayesha clinched a remarkable 10 medals, followed by Bibi Maryam and Hammad Khalil with 9 medals each and Qasim Safi with 8 medals. Syeda Tabreek achieved 6 medals, while Ishrat Fatima, Momina Rahman, Zainab Yousfi, and Maria Saqib each earned 5 medals. Syed Owais received 4 medals, while Ziaullah, Rabia Rahim, and Rabeea Ihtesham received 2 medals each.
Among the Nursing graduates who received distinctions in BS Nursing were Mehrun Nisa, Habib Ur Rahman, Sara Philboos, Rumman Khan, Zohaib Sami, and Muhammad Usman.
Post-Nursing graduates Sumbal Waris, Uzma Shaheen, Ghazala Zarin, Amna Bibi, Faryal Rafqat, Naila Mohib, and Alamzeb also received medals for their exemplary performance.
The Convocation 2024 was a testament to the commitment to excellence in education and the remarkable achievements of the graduating students. Their accomplishments serve as an inspiration to future generations, underscoring the importance of dedication, perseverance, and academic excellence in shaping a brighter future.