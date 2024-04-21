Riphah University holds convocation, degrees conferred upon graduates

PESHAWAR - The Convocation 2024 on Saturday held by marking a significant milestone in the academ­ic journey of graduates from Peshawar Medical College, Peshawar Den­tal College, and Rufaidah Nursing College, affiliat­ed with Riphah Interna­tional University.

The event was graced by distinguished guests, faculty members, par­ents, and accomplished graduates.

The chief guest Prof Dr Anis Ahmad, Vice-Chan­cellor of Riphah Interna­tional University, along with other dignitaries include Prof Dr Najib-ul-Haq, Patron of Prime Foundation, Dr Iftikhar Husain, CEO, Prof Dr Ha­feezur Rahman, Dean of PMC, Prof Dr Saeed An­war, Executive Director, Prof Dr Aman Khan, Prin­cipal of PMC, and Prof Dr Shamim Akhtar, Princi­pal of PDC, honoured the occasion.

The chief guest and VC of Riphah University con­ferred degrees upon the graduates and adminis­tered the oath. In his ad­dress, he urged the med­ical graduates to serve humanity with profes­sional excellence for the pleasure of Allah. Grad­uates from various ses­sions of PMC, PDC, and RNC were conferred de­grees and medals, rec­ognising their hard work and dedication.

Notable achievements included BDS graduate Faima Fauzan receiv­ing thirteen gold med­als, followed by Khansa with twelve, Lalina Taj and Omama Gul-e-La­la with nine each, Zain­ab Noor, Amina Akhtar, Alina Ali, Shagufita Naz, Amina Akhtar, Zainab Noor with eight each, Hiba Sajjad six, Sunira Inayat, Sara Danish, and Hamna Afraz with four each, Hina Tahir, Laiba Jalal, Mahnoor Fatima, Samreen, Ayesha Sid­diqa, and Rasha Khalid with three each, and Ma­laika Khan and Gulalai Noor with two gold med­als each.

MBBS graduates, Hafiza Ayesha clinched a remarkable 10 medals, followed by Bibi Maryam and Hammad Khalil with 9 medals each and Qasim Safi with 8 medals. Syeda Tabreek achieved 6 med­als, while Ishrat Fatima, Momina Rahman, Zain­ab Yousfi, and Maria Sa­qib each earned 5 med­als. Syed Owais received 4 medals, while Ziaullah, Rabia Rahim, and Ra­beea Ihtesham received 2 medals each.

Among the Nursing graduates who received distinctions in BS Nurs­ing were Mehrun Nisa, Habib Ur Rahman, Sara Philboos, Rumman Khan, Zohaib Sami, and Mu­hammad Usman.

Post-Nursing gradu­ates Sumbal Waris, Uzma Shaheen, Ghazala Zarin, Amna Bibi, Faryal Rafqat, Naila Mohib, and Alam­zeb also received medals for their exemplary per­formance.

The Convocation 2024 was a testament to the commitment to excel­lence in education and the remarkable achieve­ments of the graduating students. Their accom­plishments serve as an inspiration to fu­ture generations, un­derscoring the impor­tance of dedication, perseverance, and ac­ademic excellence in shaping a brighter fu­ture.