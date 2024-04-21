RMI opens week-long ICHR-24

PESHAWAR - The Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) opened the prestigious 2nd International Conference on Health Research-2024 (ICHR-24) on Saturday.
The week-long event, led by ICHR Patron-in-Chief and RMI Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Rehman, brings together over 800 researchers from across the globe. CEO RMI Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Dean Prof Dr Shahzada Bakhtyar, Principal RCD Prof Dr Ghulam Rasool, Director Nursing Saeed-ur-Rehman, and Prof Syed Fawad Mashhadi, joined the inauguration ceremony.
Dr Naseer Ahmed, Chairman ICHR, said that ICHR serves as a groundbreaking platform, uniting healthcare professionals from all disciplines.
Dr Naseer Ahmed said the conference’s mission was to bolster cutting-edge health research and explore innovative avenues for collaboration. “By sharing expertise,” Dr Ahmed stated, “we can collectively propel the healthcare sector forward.”
Dr Ahmed noted the participation of researchers from Europe, Asia, Africa, and America, showcasing the conference’s international reach. He underscored the significance of ICHR in addressing a critical gap in health research, particularly within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.