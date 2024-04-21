Sunday, April 21, 2024
RMI opens week-long ICHR-24

Our Staff Reporter
April 21, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  The Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) opened the prestigious 2nd Inter­national Conference on Health Re­search-2024 (ICHR-24) on Saturday.

The week-long event, led by ICHR Pa­tron-in-Chief and RMI Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Rehman, brings togeth­er over 800 researchers from across the globe. CEO RMI Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Dean Prof Dr Shahzada Bakhtyar, Prin­cipal RCD Prof Dr Ghulam Rasool, Di­rector Nursing Saeed-ur-Rehman, and Prof Syed Fawad Mashhadi, joined the inauguration ceremony.

Dr Naseer Ahmed, Chairman ICHR, said that ICHR serves as a ground­breaking platform, uniting healthcare professionals from all disciplines.

Dr Naseer Ahmed said the confer­ence’s mission was to bolster cut­ting-edge health research and explore innovative avenues for collaboration. “By sharing expertise,” Dr Ahmed stat­ed, “we can collectively propel the healthcare sector forward.”

Dr Ahmed noted the participation of researchers from Europe, Asia, Afri­ca, and America, showcasing the con­ference’s international reach. He un­derscored the significance of ICHR in addressing a critical gap in health re­search, particularly within Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, Pakistan.

