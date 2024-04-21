Rs777.1m fine imposed on 7,457 power pilferers

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 7,457 power pilferers during the last 224 days and imposed over Rs777.1 million fine on them collectively. Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that over 17.386 million detection units were charged and 7,377 cases were registered over power theft in various police stations whereas the police arrested 6,105 pilferers, in addition to recovery of Rs553.4 million from them. Giving further details, he said that FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1,763 points in Faisalabad First Circle and imposed a fine of Rs.190 million on them under the head of 4315,000 detection units.

In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 1294 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.132.9 million under 3114,000 detection units.

Similarly, 851 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.90.7 million under 2625,000 detection units.

He further said that 1090 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.111.6 million under 2199,000 detection units.

In Mianwali circle, 1924 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs187.5 million for 3962,000 detection units. The FESCO teams also caught 535 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined with Rs.63.8 million for 1268,000 detection units, spokesman added.