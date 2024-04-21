SIFC taking tangible steps to promote agriculture in country

Agriculture is the top priority sector of Special Investment Facilitation Council of Pakistan.

The agriculture sector showed a growth of 5.02 percent during the third quarter over last year due to improvement in the policy environment under the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

Under the Special Investment Facilitation Council, a number of policy measures have been implemented in the recent past to support the development and growth of this sector.

Green Pakistan Initiative, under SIFC, aims to introduce corporate agriculture farming techniques based on modern agricultural technology to increase production.

Development in the agriculture sector will lead to national food security, exports and more employment opportunities for the local people.