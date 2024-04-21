SPAR6C workshops drive cement sector decarbonization

ISLAMABAD - The Supporting Preparedness for Article 6 Cooperation (SPAR6C) program responded to the anticipated expansion of Pakistan’s cement industry by organizing pivotal workshops in Lahore and Karachi. These workshops aimed to advance decarbonization strategies within the sector, which accounts for about 5 percent of global man-made CO2 emissions.
United industry experts, policymakers, and financial professionals convened to develop sustainable practices for Pakistan’s vital cement industry. Organized by the UNEP Copenhagen Climate Centre, the workshops explored innovative technologies and the potential of carbon finance under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.
Discussions centered on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, exploring technological innovations like carbon capture and storage, and leveraging carbon finance to transition to green cement. Participants analyzed data acquisition needs, discussed new standards for green cement, and explored international initiatives such as the Industrial Deep Decarbonization Initiative (IDDI).
The workshops concluded with proposed frameworks for integrating discussed strategies and technologies into Pakistan’s cement sector. These include enhancing sector-specific mitigation measures, fostering collaboration among public and private sectors, and utilizing international finance mechanisms. SPAR6C’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s engagement in Article 6 transactions aims to accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices across the cement sector. The program facilitates knowledge exchange and collaboration, aligning with national goals for economic growth and environmental conservation.
The workshops received positive feedback from participants, emphasizing the value of shared knowledge and collaborative efforts. SPAR6C, funded by the German government, aims to assist countries in leveraging mechanisms outlined in Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, thus fostering sustainable development and climate action.