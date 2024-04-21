SPAR6C workshops drive cement sector decarbonization

ISLAMABAD - The Sup­porting Preparedness for Arti­cle 6 Cooperation (SPAR6C) pro­gram responded to the anticipated expansion of Pakistan’s cement industry by organizing pivotal workshops in Lahore and Kara­chi. These workshops aimed to ad­vance decarbonization strategies within the sector, which accounts for about 5 percent of global man-made CO2 emissions.

United industry experts, policy­makers, and financial profession­als convened to develop sustain­able practices for Pakistan’s vital cement industry. Organized by the UNEP Copenhagen Climate Centre, the workshops explored innova­tive technologies and the potential of carbon finance under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Discussions centered on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, explor­ing technological innovations like carbon capture and storage, and le­veraging carbon finance to transi­tion to green cement. Participants analyzed data acquisition needs, dis­cussed new standards for green ce­ment, and explored international ini­tiatives such as the Industrial Deep Decarbonization Initiative (IDDI).

The workshops concluded with proposed frameworks for inte­grating discussed strategies and technologies into Pakistan’s ce­ment sector. These include en­hancing sector-specific mitigation measures, fostering collaboration among public and private sectors, and utilizing international finance mechanisms. SPAR6C’s commit­ment to supporting Pakistan’s en­gagement in Article 6 transactions aims to accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices across the cement sector. The program facil­itates knowledge exchange and collaboration, aligning with na­tional goals for economic growth and environmental conservation.

The workshops received posi­tive feedback from participants, emphasizing the value of shared knowledge and collaborative ef­forts. SPAR6C, funded by the Ger­man government, aims to assist countries in leveraging mecha­nisms outlined in Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, thus fostering sustainable development and cli­mate action.