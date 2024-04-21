Sunday, April 21, 2024
Suspected robber shot dead in encounter

HYDERABAD   -  The police have claimed to have shot dead a suspect, allegedly involved in 16 criminal cases, in an encounter near the Labour Hall in the limits of City police station. The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the slain suspect Daud Panhwar and his associates engaged the city police in an exchange of fire when the latter approached them for checking. He added that Panhwar sustained a fatal gunshot during the two-way firing and later succumbed to his injuries at Liaquat University Hospital (LUH). However, he told, his associates escaped. The police recovered a pistol, snatched mobile phone and a internet device from his possession, the spokesman said. He claimed that Panhwar was part of a gang of robbers which had conducted several crimes in recent days.

