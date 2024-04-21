Sunday, April 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Three die in two separate incidents

Agencies
April 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KANDIARO  -  Three people were killed in two separate incidents in Sindh, police said on Saturday. A man lost his life in Kandiaro when he intervened to stop fighting between his two sons and was hit by a baton.

According to the police, Amin and Panhal had a scuffle with each other over a domestic dispute in Goth Raj Muhammad Mangrio. And when their father Muhammad Hassan Mangrio intervened, he was hit by a baton, which resulted in his death, the police elaborated. The body was shifted to Taluka Hospital, while fearing arrest, both brothers fled from the scene.   There was a state of mourning in the locality following the man’s death. In another incident, unidentified assailants gunned down a man and his wife in Qadir Bux Jatoi, a suburban village of Shikarpur, possibly over old enmity between two rival groups of the Shar clan.

Police said that Amina, an eleven-year-old girl, who was injured in the incident, was referred to a hospital in Larkana.   The Force further said that soon after the incident the cops reached the crime scene and shifted the bodies to a hospital. The police informed those killed were identified as 40-year-old Talib Shar and his wife Nihala.

Azma demands apology from news channel for airing ‘baseless news’ about CM Maryam

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1713597447.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024