Two killed, three injured in Khairpur rival groups clash

KHAIRPUR - Two people were killed and three others injured in armed clash between two rival groups here on Saturday. Police arrested armed men of both groups involved in clash. According to details, armed men of two groups which were in old enmity traded fire after they came across in tehsil Kingri of district Khairpur of Sindh. In cross firing two people were killed on the spot while three others sustained critical injuries. The bodies and injured were shifted to medico-legal formalities. The police arrested armed men of both groups involved in firing and after registering a case into the incident started investigations.