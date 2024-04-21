UET Peshawar organises Youth RoboTec 24

PESHAWAR - The Youth RoboTec 24, organised by the National Centre of Robotics and Automation UET Peshawar kicked off here the other day, gathering over 500 participants from education institutions across Pakistan including COMSATS, Air University, GIK Institute, UET Taxila, HITECH University and Hazara University.

The event will have various competitions and recreation activities and a two-day STEM workshop with free of cost registration for the students in the newly merged districts. The YRT 2024 is being held in joint collaboration with the Directorate of Science and Technology (DOST) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Directorate of Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bank of Khyber, UBL and Storm Fiber Ltd.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries & Commerce & Technical Education Abdul Karim was chief guest on the opening ceremony. He appreciated the efforts of UET Peshawar for organising the event for the last three years.

The SACM assured full support to youth in financing their innovative ideas, briefed them about loans and grants for startups being offered by the government. He urged the students to develop entrepreneurial skills and assured them that government will also offer trained and certifications in joint collaboration with the universities.

The UET Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Ali said the YRT 24 is aimed to empower young minds and pave the way for a brighter future in robotic by offering a platform for young people to get closer to science, make breakthroughs and exercise their minds. He said the participants’ creativity will be enhanced in the event, bringing in new momentum and perspective to the development of robotics.

Prof Dr Tahir Khan, Chairman Department of Mechatronics Engineering UET said the three-day event also includes a myriad of engaging activities and competitions, from the adrenaline-fueled Robowar and Mini Robo War to the strategic Sumo Wrestle and the thrilling Off-road RC racing.

Participants will also test their skills in LFRs, Robo Futsal, and more, ensuring a challenging and inspiring experience for all.

Dr Taza Gul Director General DOST, Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Ex Vice Chancellor UET, Peshawar, Prof Dr Misbah Ullah, Treasurer, UET, Peshawar, large numbers of Faculty members and government officials were also present on the occasion.