Sunday, April 21, 2024
Waqar Mehdi condemns PTI’s behaviour during President’s address to joint session

APP
April 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The General Secretary Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh chapter and former Senator Waqar Mehdi vehemently denounces the disruption and the resort to unparliamentary behaviour and language by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) lawmakers during President Asif Ali Zardari’s address to the joint session of parliament. In a statement released on Saturday, Waqar Mehdi condemned the PTI for resorting to underhanded tactics. He emphasized that the behaviour exhibited by PTI lawmakers during the joint session, especially in the presence of diplomats, tarnished Pakistan’s image on the global stage. Mehdi reiterated that while the opposition has the right to protest, it should not descend into absurdity. He praised Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s legal actions against Jamshed Dasti and Iqbal Khan as appropriate measures.  Highlighting President Asif Ali Zardari’s political acumen, Mehdi remarked on Zardari’s ability to maintain composure and resilience in the face of PTI’s disruptions. He commended Zardari’s historic address and noted how the President urged all political parties to contribute positively towards overcoming the nation’s challenges, fostering development, prosperity, and unity.

