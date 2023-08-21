Monday, August 21, 2023
11 labourers dead in North Waziristan bomb blast

Agencies
August 21, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  At least 11 labourers were killed on the spot while other two injured after a landmine blast near Gul­mir Kot area of North Waziristan district on early Sunday morning.

As per details, the North Waziristan district ad­ministration said that the blast occurred when a vehicle hit a land mine, a private news chan­nel reported. The injured and bodies have been shifted to a local hospital. Following the inci­dent, security forces cordoned off the area and kicked off investigations. Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strong­ly condemned a bomb blast in North Waziristan. Mohsin Naqvi has expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the bomb blast. He stated, “We profoundly express our heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the families of deceased labourers and stand with them in this hour of grief. Mohsin Naqvi prayed for an early recovery of the injured labourers.

