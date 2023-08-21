15 smoke emitting vehicles impounded

MULTAN - District administration has im­pounded 15 smoke emit­ting vehicles for causing environmental pollution and smog during a crack­down launched here on Sunday. In line with spe­cial directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jahangir, the district Re­gional Transport Authori­ty (RTA) under the super­vision of Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin launched a crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles causing environmental pollution and smog. The team vis­ited different areas of the district and checked vari­ous commercial vehicles. The RTA team impounded 15 smoke emitting vehi­cles, arrested three driv­ers, imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on owners of the vehicles over violations and registered six cases against violators of smog act. The DC directed the officers concerned to take stern action against farmers involved in burn­ing the remains of crops and brick kilns using old technology instead of lat­est zigzag technology. He directed the Environment Department to form spe­cial teams for checking of industrial units causing environmental pollution.