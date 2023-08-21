18 burnt to death in bus-van collision near Pindi Bhattian

ISLAMABAD - At least 18 people including women and children, were burnt to death while several others sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger bus and a pickup carrying diesel barrels on Faisalabad Motorway near Pindi Bhattian early Sunday morning.
Rescue 1122 said the drivers of both vehicles were also killed in the crash. The bus, carrying about 40 passengers, was going to Islamabad from Karachi when the horrified accident occurred. The injured were admitted to Pindi Bhattian Hospital.
The District Police Officer Dr Fahad talking to a private news channel said that the fire engulfed the bus shortly after the collision. He said most of the injured persons were in critical condition. The eyewitnesses said people from nearby areas tried to pull the passengers out of the burning bus by smashing windows. A National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) spokesman also added that at least 15 passengers were safely pulled out of the wreckage.
He said IG NHMP Sultan Ali Khawaja was supervising the rescue and relief activities. Khawaja also inquired after the injured. He said short-circuiting was said to be the cause of the fire in the bus.Further investigation was underway. A separate statement issued by the NHMP spokesperson quoted IG Khawaja as saying that an inquiry had been initiated. “According to initial investigations, the accident occurred due to the bus driver’s negligence,” he said. The IG further said that the relevant commander and night patrolling officer had been suspended. “Strict action will be taken against those responsible for the accident,” he said. The NHMP statement also quoted Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Saleem as saying that an inquiry committee had been formed to take departmental action. “The inquiry committee will submit its report in 24 hours,” the DIG said. An official statement issued by Edhi said that officials were facing difficulty in identifying the dead bodies due to the extent of their burns. It said that identifying the bodies would only be possible after conducting a DNA test.
Later, Punjab caretaker Transport Minister Ibrahim Murad expressed grief in a statement on the loss of 18 lives in the accident and extended condolences to the bereaved. He said those responsible for the deadly accident would be taken to task after an investigation.
The interim minister said 33 passengers were travelling in the ill-fated bus and the 12 injured among them were being provided with the best possible medical facilities. He lamented that “bus company owners do not ensure the fitness of their vehicles in the country” and emphasised the need for a strategy to prevent the entry of “unfit vehicles” in Punjab and other provinces. Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday expressed his deep grief over loss of precious lives in the road accident. The president expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured passengers.
Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in motorway bus accident. He said, “I am shocked to hear the news of the tragic accident.” Bilawal said that his heart went out to the bereaved families, who had lost their loved ones in the accident. He said that the best medical treatment should be ensured for the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery. The PPP chairman said that an investigation should be conducted to ascertain the causes of the accident. He said that the government should play an active role to prevent such accidents in the future. Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti prayed for the departed souls and expressed solidarity with the aggrieved families while he also prayed for the injured in the accident. Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the families of the deceased persons. He sought a report from the administration and police on the incident and directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured persons. He stated that the Punjab government equally shares grief of the heirs of deceased persons.