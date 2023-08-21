18 burnt to death in bus-van collision near Pindi Bhattian

ISLAMABAD - At least 18 people in­cluding women and children, were burnt to death while sever­al others sustained in­juries in a collision be­tween a passenger bus and a pickup carrying diesel barrels on Fais­alabad Motorway near Pindi Bhattian early Sunday morning.

Rescue 1122 said the drivers of both vehi­cles were also killed in the crash. The bus, car­rying about 40 passen­gers, was going to Is­lamabad from Karachi when the horrified ac­cident occurred. The in­jured were admitted to Pindi Bhattian Hospital.

The District Police Of­ficer Dr Fahad talking to a private news channel said that the fire engulfed the bus shortly after the collision. He said most of the injured persons were in critical condition. The eyewitnesses said people from nearby areas tried to pull the passengers out of the burning bus by smashing windows. A National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) spokes­man also added that at least 15 passengers were safely pulled out of the wreckage.

He said IG NHMP Sultan Ali Khawaja was supervising the rescue and relief activities. Khawaja also inquired after the injured. He said short-circuiting was said to be the cause of the fire in the bus.Further inves­tigation was underway. A separate state­ment issued by the NHMP spokesperson quoted IG Khawaja as saying that an inqui­ry had been initiated. “According to initial investigations, the accident occurred due to the bus driver’s negligence,” he said. The IG further said that the relevant com­mander and night patrolling officer had been suspended. “Strict action will be tak­en against those responsible for the acci­dent,” he said. The NHMP statement also quoted Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Saleem as saying that an in­quiry committee had been formed to take departmental action. “The inquiry com­mittee will submit its report in 24 hours,” the DIG said. An official statement issued by Edhi said that officials were facing diffi­culty in identifying the dead bodies due to the extent of their burns. It said that iden­tifying the bodies would only be possible after conducting a DNA test.

Later, Punjab caretaker Transport Min­ister Ibrahim Murad expressed grief in a statement on the loss of 18 lives in the ac­cident and extended condolences to the bereaved. He said those responsible for the deadly accident would be taken to task after an investigation.

The interim minister said 33 passengers were travelling in the ill-fated bus and the 12 injured among them were being provid­ed with the best possible medical facilities. He lamented that “bus company owners do not ensure the fitness of their vehicles in the country” and emphasised the need for a strategy to prevent the entry of “unfit vehi­cles” in Punjab and other provinces. Mean­while, President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday ex­pressed his deep grief over loss of precious lives in the road accident. The president ex­pressed his sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured passengers.

Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in mo­torway bus accident. He said, “I am shocked to hear the news of the tragic accident.” Bil­awal said that his heart went out to the be­reaved families, who had lost their loved ones in the accident. He said that the best medical treatment should be ensured for the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery. The PPP chairman said that an investigation should be conducted to ascertain the causes of the accident. He said that the government should play an active role to prevent such ac­cidents in the future. Caretaker Interior Min­ister Sarfraz Bugti prayed for the depart­ed souls and expressed solidarity with the aggrieved families while he also prayed for the injured in the accident. Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the families of the deceased persons. He sought a report from the administration and police on the incident and directed the administration to provide best treatment fa­cilities to the injured persons. He stated that the Punjab government equally shares grief of the heirs of deceased persons.