Monday, August 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

3 land grabbers held during crackdown  

APP
August 21, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Police arrested three land grabbers who had tried to occupy the house in the jurisdiction of Saddar Wah police station, here Sunday.

Police have also recovered weapons, and two vehicles from their possession. According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police conducted a raid and arrested the land grabbers who were identified as Haider, Uzair, and Talat. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress. SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of the police team.  “There is zero tolerance against land mafia he said no one would be allowed to take citizens’ property by force,” he said.

 

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1692519944.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023