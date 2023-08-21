Monday, August 21, 2023
8th Colour, Chem Expo concludes

August 21, 2023
LAHORE - Pakistan’s 8th largest and exclusive two-day exhibition of dyes, chemicals and allied industry concluded here on Sunday. A two-day workshop was held here on August 19-20 at the Lahore International Expo Centre. The title of this year’s theme was “Transforming Challenges into Opportunities”. Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Fahimur Rehman Saigal and Pattern-in-Chief of PIAF and Businessmen Panel (BMP) Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar inaugurated the event on Saturday. The exhibition was organised under the aegis of Event and Conference International Pvt Ltd and Rainbow Group in collaboration with the Asia Dyestuff Industry Federation. The event was supported by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Punjab Dyes and Chemicals Merchants Association (PDCMA). Convener and exhibition head Abdul Rahim Chughtai told media that during the two-day moot, the event incorporated digital printing, textile printing and screen printing, equipment and machinery exhibition as well as a concurrent show. He said that this year more than 200 local and foreign companies from China, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Germany, Turkey, the UAE and UK participated in the expo

