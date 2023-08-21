Monday, August 21, 2023
ACE arrests police driver on fake degree

Agencies
August 21, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA  -  The Anti Corruption Estab­lishment (ACE) claimed to have arrested a police police constable (driver), who had got a job in Punjab police as constable on a fake cer­tificate of matriculation. ACE sources said that Asad Abbas was recruited to Punjab po­lice in 2018 on a fake degree. Upon receiving the informa­tion, the ACE investigated the case and busted him.

MAN KILLS CO-WORKER

A man, who worked at a brick kiln, killed his compan­ion over a dispute at 137 SB in the jurisdiction of Sillan­wali police station here on Sunday. Police said that Gh­ulam Gilani (43) r/o 133 NB, who worked at a brick kiln at 137 NB, had a dispute with his co-worker, Muhammad Riaz(40) of Kaloka, and he killed him with a knife. Police are investigating the matter

