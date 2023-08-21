ACE arrests police driver on fake degree

SARGODHA - The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) claimed to have arrested a police police constable (driver), who had got a job in Punjab police as constable on a fake certificate of matriculation. ACE sources said that Asad Abbas was recruited to Punjab police in 2018 on a fake degree. Upon receiving the information, the ACE investigated the case and busted him.
MAN KILLS CO-WORKER
A man, who worked at a brick kiln, killed his companion over a dispute at 137 SB in the jurisdiction of Sillanwali police station here on Sunday. Police said that Ghulam Gilani (43) r/o 133 NB, who worked at a brick kiln at 137 NB, had a dispute with his co-worker, Muhammad Riaz(40) of Kaloka, and he killed him with a knife. Police are investigating the matter