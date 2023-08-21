Acts like church burning unacceptable: FO

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday reiterated that intolerant and violent acts like Faisalabad incidents were unac­ceptable to the ethos of Pakistani society.

In response to media queries about the remarks by some governments on the unfortunate incident in Jaranwala, Foreign Office spokesperson Mum­taz Zahra Baloch said the Faisalabad incident is a sad reprehensible incident which has hurt the sentiments of Christians across Pakistan. She said the wheels of justice have been set in motion.

“The government of Pakistan will not rest un­til those responsible for these vile acts are appre­hended and brought to justice,” she added.

The spokesperson said that incident had also reignited an inter-faith dialogue of tolerance and mutual respect and understanding in Pakistan.