Monday, August 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Acts like church burning unacceptable: FO

Acts like church burning unacceptable: FO
Our Staff Reporter
August 21, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan yesterday reiterated that intolerant and violent acts like Faisalabad incidents were unac­ceptable to the ethos of Pakistani society.

In response to media queries about the remarks by some governments on the unfortunate incident in Jaranwala, Foreign Office spokesperson Mum­taz Zahra Baloch said the Faisalabad incident is a sad reprehensible incident which has hurt the sentiments of Christians across Pakistan. She said the wheels of justice have been set in motion.

“The government of Pakistan will not rest un­til those responsible for these vile acts are appre­hended and brought to justice,” she added.

The spokesperson said that incident had also reignited an inter-faith dialogue of tolerance and mutual respect and understanding in Pakistan.

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1692519944.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023