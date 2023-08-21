Addressing early marriages in Pakistan

Early child marriage remains a pressing issue in Pakistan, casting a shadow over the lives of numerous young girls. This practise, wherein girls are married before they reach the age of 18, brings forth a plethora of concerning consequences for their health, education, and general welfare.
In Pakistan, the prevalence of early child marriage reflects a complex interplay of cultural, social, and economic factors. Traditionally, marriage is viewed as a pathway to safeguarding a girl’s honour and securing her future. Economic hardships faced by many families also contribute, as marrying off daughters at a young age can alleviate financial burdens.
However, the ramifications of early child marriage are extensive and far-reaching. The health of these young brides is often compromised, as their bodies may not be physically ready for pregnancy and childbirth. This increases the risk of maternal and infant mortality. Additionally, these girls are often deprived of education, limiting their opportunities for personal growth and economic independence.
Social and cultural norms also play a pivotal role. Awareness campaigns are being conducted to change perceptions and challenge deeply rooted beliefs that perpetuate early child marriage. Community engagement is crucial in this battle against early child marriage. Local leaders, religious figures, and community members are encouraged to promote the well-being of girls and discourage the practise.
In conclusion, early child marriage in Pakistan is a multifaceted challenge that demands a comprehensive approach. Legal reforms, awareness campaigns, and community involvement all play pivotal roles in eradicating this practise. By empowering young girls with education, health, and opportunities, Pakistan can pave the way towards a brighter and more equitable future for its coming generations.
UNZILA TAHIR HUDA,
Karachi.