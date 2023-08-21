Addressing early marriages in Pakistan

Early child marriage remains a pressing issue in Pakistan, casting a shadow over the lives of numerous young girls. This prac­tise, wherein girls are married before they reach the age of 18, brings forth a plethora of concern­ing consequences for their health, education, and general welfare.

In Pakistan, the prevalence of early child marriage reflects a complex interplay of cultur­al, social, and economic fac­tors. Traditionally, marriage is viewed as a pathway to safe­guarding a girl’s honour and securing her future. Economic hardships faced by many fami­lies also contribute, as marrying off daughters at a young age can alleviate financial burdens.

However, the ramifications of early child marriage are exten­sive and far-reaching. The health of these young brides is often compromised, as their bodies may not be physically ready for pregnancy and childbirth. This increases the risk of maternal and infant mortality. Additionally, these girls are often deprived of education, limiting their oppor­tunities for personal growth and economic independence.

Social and cultural norms also play a pivotal role. Awareness campaigns are being conducted to change perceptions and chal­lenge deeply rooted beliefs that perpetuate early child marriage. Community engagement is cru­cial in this battle against early child marriage. Local leaders, re­ligious figures, and community members are encouraged to pro­mote the well-being of girls and discourage the practise.

In conclusion, early child mar­riage in Pakistan is a multifac­eted challenge that demands a comprehensive approach. Legal reforms, awareness campaigns, and community involvement all play pivotal roles in eradicat­ing this practise. By empower­ing young girls with education, health, and opportunities, Paki­stan can pave the way towards a brighter and more equitable fu­ture for its coming generations.

UNZILA TAHIR HUDA,

Karachi.