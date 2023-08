OKARA - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized substandard chilies from a unit on Pakpattan road. PFA sources said on Sunday that a food safety team raided a spices pre­paring unit at High School Stop Pakpattan road and seized 405 kg chilies, 5 kg labelling material and other paraphernalia. Dur­ing laboratory analysis, the adulteration of dying colour was found in chil­ies. Haveli Lakha police hare registered a case against the owner.