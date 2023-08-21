Monday, August 21, 2023
Air-conditioning plant at LGH shifted on LPG for uninterrupted facility

August 21, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Multimedia, News In Pictures

LAHORE  -  In a significant development, the central air conditioning plant located at Lahore General Hospital’s In-Door building has successfully transitioned from using Sui gas to LPG. This shift was implemented under the guidance of Caretaker Punjab’s Chief Minister, Syed Moh­sin Naqvi, effectively addressing the challenges posed by low Sui gas pressure. During a sur­prise visit to the hospital, Punjab Minister for Education, Mansoor Qadir, was informed about this positive change, highlighting the efforts of Principal Professor Alfreed Zafer in ensur­ing uninterrupted comfort for patients in their wards. With the successful installation of over 600 air conditioners in the hospital, patients can now experience enhanced healthcare fa­cilities. Minister Mansoor Qadir’s visit also extended to inquiring about the well-being of a young female child, Rizwana, who had expe­rienced domestic abuse. He assured Rizwana’s family that the Caretaker CM was closely moni­toring her treatment and progress towards a full recovery. Emphasizing the government’s focus on healthcare and education, Minister Qa­dir praised the improvements achieved under CM Mohsin Naqvi’s leadership. The Caretaker government remains committed to swiftly ad­dressing the public’s concerns and enhancing essential services.

