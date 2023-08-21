AJGL Monthly Medal Match concludes on a high note

LAHORE - The Ace Junior Golf League (AJGL) Monthly Medal Regional Match concluded here at the Gymkhana Golf Course with an astounding success.

This will be followed respec­tively in Karachi, Islamabad, Pe­shawar, Sona Golf Club, Rahim Yar Khan and Rumanza, Multan. Ace junior golf is an extension of Girls Golf Matches, that was the brainchild of its founding member Dr. Asma Afzal Shami, former chairperson ladies golf PGF and Patron and Chairper­son BOD AJGL.

She has designed the AJGL to be a golf league for both girls and boys, between the ages of 6-21 years, that can eventually become a much-needed nursery at the grassroots level for discov­ering, nurturing and producing our future golf champions at the national level.

Ms. Munazza Shaheen, Rules Official and President AJGL, has setup the format of AJGL in­cluding complete web portal equipped with ranking, profiles, events coverage and players’ registration. Also social media usage will ensure the much pres­ence of Pakistan in international golfing community.

She helped with the neces­sary framework, adopted from accomplished golfing countries like USA, UK, Thailand, Malaysia, to have two basic principles. First principle; the golfers are divided into age categories, not skill level or handicap. Second Principle, they have to compete on gross and play strategically like green in regulation, two putts strategy, up and down to save pars and learn to keep their scores low rather than winning on net.

The junior golfers of age 6 to 10 in Birdie Category performed exceptionally well playing 9 holes. In the girls section, top 4 positions were attained by Noor Bano Chaudry gross 58, Syeda Noor Zara Shah (62), Sara Qasim (77) and Zayneb Akram (78). In boys, Shahzain Iftikhar (49), Issa Khan (59), Nael Haider (65) and Wali Akram (80) excelled.

In girls’ eagle category of ages 10 to 14, Nataliya Ch (96), Alee­sa Almas Rashid (99), Nataliya Nadeem Khan (102) and Zoay Qureshi (103) earned position­srespectively. In the boys sec­tion, Mikail Usman (77), Rehan Asif (82), Sher Ali Khan (82), Ibrahim Wajid (84) topped the charts. In the girls’ albatross category of ages 14 to 18, the top 4 positions were taken by Laiba Ali Shah (93), Bushra Fatima (94), Aliha Amjad (102) and Ayezah Amin (133).

In the boys section, Ahmed Ibrahim (73), Wajahat Anwer (91), Rohail Ibrahim (92), Hus­sain Ali Shah (96) earned top 4 positions. In the boys’ elite cate­gory of ages 18-21, M Saim Tahir (73) was first followed by Sam Latif (74), Adam Khan (78) and Muhammad Abdullah (85). The event concluded with an impres­sive prize distribution ceremony, conducted and by the enthusi­astic juniors and organised in a professional manner by Ms Bela Azam, Lady Captain LGGC.

Dr Asma Afzal Shami, read­ing out a special message that had been sent by Lt Gen (R) Hil­lal, Patron-in-Chief AJGL, said: “I would like to compliment Dr. Asma Shami for envisioning this unique concept which, I’m sure, will prove to be a game changer for the future development of golf in Pakistan. I would also like to eulogies the technical role played by Ms Munazza Sha­heen in actualizing Dr Shami’s concept on ground. This unbeat­able combination of Dr Shami and Ms Munazza is more than a solid guarantee for the future success of AJGL.”

Mian Misbah ur Rehman, the chief guest, remarked, “While the federation and its affiliated pro­vincial associations, have long been trying to come up with a workable, a sustainable concept for creating a golfing talent hunt­ing mechanism at the national level, Dr Asma Shami and Ms Mu­nazza Shaheen have shown us the way. All praise and kudos to them and their dedicated team.

“The golf league has gym­khana’s wholehearted support. The club will go out of its way to provide all kinds of support and facilities to the organisers of AJGL. I am aware such an ef­fort requires a lot of hard work. I am also aware of the financial re­strain the league will face. I will try and help you to solicit funds for your noble cause,” he added.