I recently called an ambulance service for my neighbour near Gulshan e Iqbal Block 4 to Patel Hospital, who suddenly suffered from a cardiac issue. I had called ambulance services of SIEHS on 1122. The services were very good. The call center staff was courteous and promptly answered my call. The ambulance arrived within 10 to 12 minutes, while the call centre staff remained on call and provided all the necessary instructions to me on call. Paramedics were well-trained and handled the patient with instant care before dispatching it to the hospital.
ABU BAKAR,
Karachi.