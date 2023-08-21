I recently called an ambulance service for my neighbour near Gulshan e Iqbal Block 4 to Patel Hospital, who suddenly suffered from a cardiac issue. I had called ambulance services of SIEHS on 1122. The services were very good. The call center staff was courteous and promptly an­swered my call. The ambulance arrived within 10 to 12 min­utes, while the call centre staff remained on call and provid­ed all the necessary instructions to me on call. Paramedics were well-trained and handled the pa­tient with instant care before dis­patching it to the hospital.

ABU BAKAR,

Karachi.