Monday, August 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Ambulance services

August 21, 2023
Opinions, Letters

I recently called an ambulance service for my neighbour near Gulshan e Iqbal Block 4 to Patel Hospital, who suddenly suffered from a cardiac issue. I had called ambulance services of SIEHS on 1122. The services were very good. The call center staff was courteous and promptly an­swered my call. The ambulance arrived within 10 to 12 min­utes, while the call centre staff remained on call and provid­ed all the necessary instructions to me on call. Paramedics were well-trained and handled the pa­tient with instant care before dis­patching it to the hospital.

ABU BAKAR,

Karachi.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1692519944.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023