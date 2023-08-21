Attack on Jaranwala Christian community is attack on Pakistan: PPP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that attack on Jaranwala Christian Community was an attack on Pakistan. A delegation from the PPP, led by Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman, visited Jaranwala to extend heartfelt sympathies and support to the Chris­tian community following the tragic events that unfolded on August 16.

The delegation included Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, Information Secretary Fais­al Kareem Kundi, Nadeem Afzal Chan, and Malaika Raza. Senator Sherry Rehman, while addressing the Chris­tian Community, expressed profound concern and disappointment.

“What transpired in Jaranwala on August 16 has not only saddened Paki­stanis but has also left Muslims across the globe in a state of deep regret. The scenes we witnessed are heart-wrenching. Today, on behalf of the Peo­ple’s Party leadership and its workers, I stand here to extend our unwavering support and solidarity to the citizens of Jaranwala,” she said. The Senator re­marked: “We marked National Minori­ties Day on 11th August as a reminder of the rights and contributions of mi­norities to our nation’s progress. Re­grettably, the events of August 16 have cast a shadow over this celebration. We demand strict penalties for those in­volved and justice for the victims.”

She emphasized the importance of religious tolerance and unity. “Islam promotes peace and obligates its fol­lowers to safeguard the rights of mi­norities. Attacks on any community, the burning of religious institutions, and destruction of property have no place in any faith. PPP views minorities as equal citizens, upholding the principles of equality and protection enshrined in our constitution,” she maintained.

Reflecting on the immediate after­math, Senator Rehman expressed concern for the affected Christian community members, saying, “It is disheartening to learn that our Chris­tian brothers, sisters, and children were forced to seek refuge in fields overnight. We must ask ourselves if this is the Pakistan envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jin­nah. This attack is not only on the Christian community but on the rep­utation and sovereignty of Pakistan.”