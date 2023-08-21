Balochistan bar threaten countrywide protest on delaying elections

QUETTA - While demanding general polls in the country in accor­dance with the Constitution, bar council of Balochistan threatened country-wide protest in case of delay in holding general polls in the country. Balochistan bar council says that constitu­tion is bound to hold elec­tions in 90 days and delay is unacceptable in this regard. Member Balochistan Bar Council (BBC) Rahab Baledi in a statement said that Balo­chistan Bar welcomes the formation of caretaker set-up and demanded Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct general elections in the country. Baledi, while criticising ECP on not issuing election schedule said that it against the law to not issue election schedule on behalf of ECP. He said that lawyer community will hold protest on any unconstitutional step. While KP bar council also ex­pressed reservations on the delay of general elections, saying fresh schedule for new delimitations is being used as tactic to delay the elections. It said that bar council will not stop in holding protest movement against delay­ing tactics as Constitution is bound to hold elections in 90 days. It said that it is consti­tutional obligation of the ECP to hold transparent elections on fixed time.