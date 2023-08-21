Balochistan caretaker cabinet takes oath

The caretaker cabinet of Balochistan took oath on Monday.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Governor's House and Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar administered the oath to five ministers including Jan Achakzai, Amjad Rasheed, Dr Qadir, Captain retired Zubair Jamali and Prince Ahmed.

In addition to the secretaries, caretaker chief minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki also participated in the ceremony.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Ali Mardan Domki said that the caretaker cabinet will have 14 ministers and soon the remaining caretaker ministers will take oath in the second phase.

The caretaker CM stressed that steps were being taken to improve law and order.