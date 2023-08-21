Bulbul-e-Pakistan Nayyara Noor remembered

ISLAMABAD-Nayyara Noor also known as ‘Bulbul-e-Pakistan’ was remembered on her first death anniversary where fans from all walks of life through media platforms paid rich tributes for her unforgettable contribution to the entertainment industry. Nayyara Noor, the melody queen of Pakistan, was one of the top playback singers in the country. With no formal musical background, Noor also did not receive any formal training in music, however, she proved her God-gifted singing talents all over the subcontinent. She was born on November 3, 1950, in Guwahati, Assam where she spent her early childhood days. She was seven when her family migrated to Pakistan, a private news channel reported. From her early childhood, she took fancy to Begum Akhtar’s ghazals, thumris and Kanan Devi’s bhajans. Later, in 1968, Noor started singing songs on Radio Pakistan and then on Pakistan Television in 1971. The singer then never looked back as her unstoppable musical journey began. In 1973, she was accorded the Nigar Award for Best Playback Singer in the film Gharana. In 1977, her reputation peaked as the songs of the film Aaina touched the hearts of Pakistanis. Nayyara Noor showed her excellence while working with every major composer for film and TV during her time. She sang Ahmed Shamim’s ‘Kabhi Hum Bhi Khoobssorat Thay’ for the PTV drama serial ‘Teesra Kinara.’ Nayyara liked to sing Ibn-e-Insha’s ghazals as she believed they carry a unique pathos, like ‘Jalay tau jalao gori’.