Caretaker Education Minister visits Islamabad Model School F-6/2

Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi visited Islamabad Model School F-6/2.

The Minister took notice of absence of principal of the school.

He expressed serious concern over the dilapidated condition of basic facilities of the school.

Caretaker Minister said it was sad to see the condition of school paint, playgrounds and washrooms.

He said all these works should have been completed during summer holidays.

He directed that the work of Islamabad Model School F6/2 should be completed in a week.

The minister said that he will continue surprise visits to schools.

Madad Ali Sindhi said, he is hopeful that all schools in Islamabad will become a model for rest of the country.