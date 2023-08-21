China approves imports of Pakistani dried chillies

BEIJING-The General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) has officially approved the import of dried chillies from Pakistan, marking a notable development in the trade relations between the two countries.

This decision, detailed in a protocol released on August 10, outlines the phytosanitary requirements for Pakistani chillies. The approval specifically pertains to chillies from the Capsicum annuum L plant, grown within Pakistan’s borders.This move signifies the entry of these chillies into the expansive Chinese market, as highlighted in the official announcement. The protocol sets forth several conditions to ensure the quality and safety of the imported chillies. These include a robust regulatory framework, mandatory registration for chilli cultivation and processing establishments, pest control measures, and adherence to pre-export protocols. Additionally, the packaging must meet specific standards, and the chillies will undergo inspection procedures both in Pakistan and upon their arrival in China.

Speaking to the China-Pakistan Agricultural and Industrial Information Platform (CPAIC), Xi Jianlong, a manager from CMEC group involved in Pakistan-China red chilli contract farming, shared insights on the recent development. “This announcement underscores the collaborative efforts between China and Pakistan. The requirements aim to ensure traceability, crucial for maintaining quality and safety standards,” Xi stated. The manager also emphasised the potential this presents for businesses. “Meeting these standards not only allows access to the Chinese market but also positions businesses competitively for other premium markets,” he added.