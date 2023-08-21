Monday, August 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

China’s interbank bond market sees more overseas institutions in July

China’s interbank bond market sees more overseas institutions in July
Agencies
August 21, 2023
Business

BEIJING - More overseas institutional investors entered China’s bond market as the country opened up its bond market wider to the world. Last month, five new overseas institutional investors entered China’s interbank bond market, bringing the total number to 1,102, according to the China Central Depository and Clearing Co (CCDC). At the end of July, the total amount of bonds owned by overseas institutions under the depository of the CCDC stood at 2.89 trillion yuan (about 401.27 billion US dollars), the CCDC said. In breakdown, overseas holdings of treasury bonds reached 2.1 trillion yuan, accounting for 72.81 percent of the total, while holdings of policy bank bonds stood at about 707.9 billion yuan.

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1692519944.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023