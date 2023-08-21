China’s interbank bond market sees more overseas institutions in July

BEIJING - More overseas institutional investors entered China’s bond market as the country opened up its bond market wider to the world. Last month, five new overseas institutional investors entered China’s interbank bond market, bringing the total number to 1,102, according to the China Central Depository and Clearing Co (CCDC). At the end of July, the total amount of bonds owned by overseas institutions under the depository of the CCDC stood at 2.89 trillion yuan (about 401.27 billion US dollars), the CCDC said. In breakdown, overseas holdings of treasury bonds reached 2.1 trillion yuan, accounting for 72.81 percent of the total, while holdings of policy bank bonds stood at about 707.9 billion yuan.