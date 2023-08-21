China-South Asia Expo concludes with $56 billion investment deals inked

KUNMING-Seventh China-South Asia Expo concluded Sunday, with 338 projects with a total investment of 404 billion yuan (about 56.1 billion US dollars) signed, organisers said. This was the first time that the China-South Asia Expo was fully resumed offline since the COVID-19 pandemic. The five-day event, held in Kunming, the capital of southwest China’s Yunnan province, attracted over 30,000 exhibitors as well as representatives and guests from 85 countries, regions and international organisations. The first China-South Asia Expo was held in Kunming in 2013 when the Belt and Road Initiative was proposed. Over the years, the expo has seen its exhibition space triple from 51,100 square metres to 150,000 square metres, and the number of participating countries, regions and international organisations double from 42 to 85. After 10 years of development, the comprehensive expo integrating trade, investment, tourism cooperation and cultural exchanges has become a name card of exchanges and cooperation between China and South Asian countries and other countries.