Chinese-brand passenger car sales surge 20.4pc in January-July

BEIJING-Sales of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles soared 20.4 percent year on year in the first seven months of this year, industry data showed. About 7.19 million domestic-brand passenger vehicles were sold in China during the period, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. The market share of such vehicles stood at 53.8 percent in the Chinese market, up 6.1 percentage points from the same period in 2022. In July alone, sales of domestic auto brands climbed 11.4 percent year on year to top 1.2 million units. The sales made up 57.2 percent of the country’s total passenger-car sales last month, up 7.6 percentage points year on year.

CHINA’S FOLDABLE SMARTPHONE SHIPMENT RISES 173PC IN Q2

The foldable smartphone market has seen remarkable growth in China, with shipments jumping 173pc year on year to reach 1.26 million units in the second quarter of 2023, according to an industry report. In the first half of the year, the country shipped 2.27 million foldable phones, marking a 102pc surge from the same period last year, said the global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC). Huawei has maintained its top position in the domestic foldable smartphone market with a market share of 43pc in the second quarter of the year, while Vivo climbed to second place, occupying a market share of 19.7pc. OPPO secured a market share of 15.9pc, ranking third in the second quarter, data from the IDC shows.