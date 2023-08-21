Concern about the growing indiscipline among students

I am writing to express my deep concern about the escalating is­sue of indiscipline among students in our community. It is dishearten­ing to witness the deterioration of values and behaviours that were once considered fundamental to the education system.

Indiscipline has become a press­ing matter that demands immedi­ate attention. We often read about incidents of vandalism, bullying, and even violence within educa­tional institutions, which not only tarnish the reputation of these in­stitutions but also negatively im­pact the overall learning environ­ment. Such behaviour hampers not only the academic growth of students but also their personal development.

The influence of technolo­gy, peer pressure, and perhaps a lack of proper guidance may contribute to this growing prob­lem. It is essential that parents, teachers, and society as a whole collaborate to address these is­sues. Schools should focus on holistic education, incorporat­ing character building and val­ues into the curriculum. Parents should actively engage in their children’s lives, fostering open communication and setting pos­itive examples at home.

Furthermore, the media can play a crucial role in raising awareness about the consequenc­es of indiscipline and promot­ing discussions on potential so­lutions. Encouraging community involvement in after-school ac­tivities, workshops on conflict resolution, and mentorship pro­grammes could also contribute positively to students’ growth.

It’s high time that we, as a so­ciety, take collective responsibil­ity for nurturing responsible and disciplined citizens. By doing so, we can create an environment that encourages academic excel­lence, moral integrity, and over­all personal development among our students.

I sincerely hope that this issue receives the attention it deserves and that, together, we can work towards a positive change.

RABIA FAIZ,

Lahore.