Concern about the growing indiscipline among students

I am writing to express my deep concern about the escalating issue of indiscipline among students in our community. It is disheartening to witness the deterioration of values and behaviours that were once considered fundamental to the education system.
Indiscipline has become a pressing matter that demands immediate attention. We often read about incidents of vandalism, bullying, and even violence within educational institutions, which not only tarnish the reputation of these institutions but also negatively impact the overall learning environment. Such behaviour hampers not only the academic growth of students but also their personal development.
The influence of technology, peer pressure, and perhaps a lack of proper guidance may contribute to this growing problem. It is essential that parents, teachers, and society as a whole collaborate to address these issues. Schools should focus on holistic education, incorporating character building and values into the curriculum. Parents should actively engage in their children’s lives, fostering open communication and setting positive examples at home.
Furthermore, the media can play a crucial role in raising awareness about the consequences of indiscipline and promoting discussions on potential solutions. Encouraging community involvement in after-school activities, workshops on conflict resolution, and mentorship programmes could also contribute positively to students’ growth.
It’s high time that we, as a society, take collective responsibility for nurturing responsible and disciplined citizens. By doing so, we can create an environment that encourages academic excellence, moral integrity, and overall personal development among our students.
I sincerely hope that this issue receives the attention it deserves and that, together, we can work towards a positive change.
RABIA FAIZ,
Lahore.