Cop among two killed, three injured in firing over old enmity

SHIKARPUR-Two including a policeman were killed and three others injured in firing of armed men over old enmity here, police said on Sunday.

According men of Mehr tribe opened fire at members of Mahrfani community present at a hotel in tehsil Garhi Yaseen of district Shikarpur.

As a result of firing a policeman identified as Dad Muhammad was killed on the spot while four others sustained injuries. The culprits fled the scene. The injured including a cop were shifted to hospital where another succumbed to his wounds raising the death toll to two. The police cordoned off the area after incident and started search operation for assailants.

HYDERABAD POLICE RECOVER 17 STOLEN VEHICLES FROM 5 ARRESTED CAR LIFTERS

The Hyderabad police have claimed recovery of 17 stolen and snatched vehicles and Rs1 million cash from a gang of 5 suspects involved in the car lifting activities.

The ASP Cantt Aleena Rajpar told a press conference at her office here on Sunday that the SHO A-Section police station Naek Muhammad Khoso led a police team which busted 2 gangs and made the said recoveries.

According to her, 2 of the apprehended suspects were allegedly involved in snatching vehicles at gunpoint and the 3 others used to steal.

The same suspects, identified as Babar, Azam, Javed, Shahmeer and Muhib Maachi, were also allegedly involved in theft and house robberies, she informed. She added that the car lifters were part of inter-provincial gangs of criminals. The ASP said the 5 suspects were rounded up in separate raids.

Rajpar apprised that some of the recovered vehicles would be handed over to the owners after the press conference while the police were trying to trace the owners of the other vehicles.