Monday, August 21, 2023
Dera police arrest 13 outlaws

APP
August 21, 2023
Regional

DERA ISMAIL KHAN  -   Dera police arrested 13 outlaws and recovered weapons and stolen goats from them in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Police Station on Sunday.

According to the details, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Shaheed Nawab Police Station Khanzada Khan carried out operations against the criminal elements and arrested two accused Alam Sher son of Behram Khan resident of Wanda Budh and Gul Niaz son of Dil Muhammad. The police recovered 07 goats from the possession of both accused.

While during a snap checking in the area, 38 motorcycles and 13 vehicles were checked and 08 suspects were taken into custody.

In a raid, the proclaimed offender in the murder case, Saif-ur-Rehman son of Faizullah Baloch was arrested and a 12-bore gun with 18 cartridges was recovered from him.

