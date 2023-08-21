Drugs worth $24.83m recovered from Balochistan

QUETTA - Pakistan Coast Guards have recovered 1488 kilograms worth $24.83 million from Pasni, Balochistan, ARY News reported. As per details, the Coast Guard spokesperson said that search parties were formed when the information of smuggling huge amounts of drugs. The authorities took action and seized approximately 1488 kilograms of drugs which were allegedly planned to be smuggled later that night. The spokesperson further said that the value of these drugs in the international market is approximately US$ 24.83 Million in the international market. Earlier, Pakistan Navy and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized a huge quantity of narcotics in Counter Narcotics Operation.