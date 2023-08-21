Drugs worth $24.83m recovered from Balochistan

QUETTA - Pakistan Coast Guards have recovered 1488 ki­lograms worth $24.83 million from Pasni, Balo­chistan, ARY News reported. As per details, the Coast Guard spokesperson said that search par­ties were formed when the information of smug­gling huge amounts of drugs. The authorities took action and seized approximately 1488 ki­lograms of drugs which were allegedly planned to be smuggled later that night. The spokesper­son further said that the value of these drugs in the international market is approximately US$ 24.83 Million in the international market. Earlier, Pakistan Navy and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized a huge quantity of narcotics in Counter Narcotics Operation.