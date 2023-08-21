ECP begins delimitation process in Sindh

KARACHI-lection Commission Sindh has begun the process of new delimitation according to census results of 2023.

After the announcement of a new delimitation by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Election Commission Sindh began the work across the province. The Provincial Election Commission has directed the district election commissioners to obtain materials, statistical blocks and maps from the deputy commissioners and administrations of their respective districts? Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that general elections are not possible within 90 days.

As per details, the Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to hold the upcoming general election on the census 2023. The ECP stated that the commission is bound to carry out the delimitation process. The first publication will be on October 9 while the final publication will be on December 14. The ECP meeting decided to seek assistance from the provincial governments and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) in the delimitation process.