Experiencing the reality

In one of the upscale restaurants in Islamabad, three former Federal Secretaries and one retired Lt. General were seen in a heated debate. A Professor of Political Science had just joined this illustrious group.

Professor: Sorry to have kept you waiting. I got stuck in traffic. Even after seventy-six years of existence, we don’t know how to celebrate Independence Day. Gosh, what a mess. Most of them were out on the roads just to see what was going on. So, what have I missed? Where are we?

First: You didn’t miss much. We were just trying to understand the criteria of nominating the caretaker Prime Minister and what credentials he or she must have to deserve the coveted post. Come to think of it, from Jatoi to Khoso to Kakar, all caretaker PMs have been men. Does it imply that the country is devoid of any capable female candidate? Rumor has it that at least one of the aspirant candidates was a woman who was reportedly asked to keep a formal dress ready, just in case. Politics has become very cruel, I tell you. Thank God, I am retired.

Second: As such, the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition discuss their preferred candidates before reaching an agreement about selecting the caretaker PM. Instead of following some criteria, it seemingly boils down to mere preference of the powers-that-be. In any case, I am happy with the final decision. Kakar is a dear friend, and I am sure he will deliver.

Third: There you are…!! He will deliver just because he is a dear friend. Come on, Sir. And then in the same breath, you are questioning the criteria? One of the dilemmas this country faces is nepotism. And we all know that such nepotism is practiced for political objectives. What was new in the latest charade? The intentions in announcing the nuanced choice were but obvious. No cover-ups. The phoenix came from nowhere and sat on someone’s head whose ordained but meaningful smile said it all. The surprising aspect? The need to justify this out of the blue choice was not even felt. In a way, perhaps it was necessary. After all, the country must move forward.

General: It was a blob. Too many to choose one. What the country needed was a true neutral candidate. You got that. Although he is a gib, he seems to be a hands-on guy. Some think that the Establishment fielded him. Rubbish. Didn’t all of us see the whole process on tv? Wasn’t it the civilians who selected the PM? The Army is busy combating terrorism. In any case, what interest would they have in an interim set-up? They had decided to stay apolitical, and we have not yet seen any change in that principled stand. So, relax and keep watching the show.

Fourth: Holding free and fair elections in ninety days is the foremost responsibility of the caretaker set-up. However, the general impression is that an indefinite delay in holding elections is inevitable. So, what is the catch here? Does someone need time to finish homework? Time to prepare favourable grounds for the ‘favourites’, eh? Do they need time to ensure victory? Or do they need time to bring the issues of census and constituencies to a logical end? I mean beneficial end. Perhaps, some necessary seat adjustments? Or the million-dollar question ‘who will be the Prime Minister’ is still not answered. Reportedly, the Dubai meeting remained inconclusive. Mark my words, the next dispensation will be a suitable coalition. No one will get majority…!!!

Professor: I fail to understand the logic behind the argument. Everyone is talking about the elections. I don’t think the polls will solve any of Pakistan’s issues. How many elections have been held in the past? Tell me, how many of them produced a people-centric, honest, and meaningful set-up? The only mystery in relation to the upcoming elections is the number of seats the recently sidelined political party secures and whether the ‘disqualified’ become ‘qualified’ overnight? The rest will be business as usual.

General: What an amazingly pessimistic approach. You mean to say there should not be any elections in the country? Look at you, Professor. You people should be the ones to educate people on the benefits of democracy. What do you want? Who do you think can run the affairs of the State?

Professor: They who have been running the affairs of the State should keep doing the job. I have no qualms about that reality. My point was simple. Instead of making the polls the ultimate objective, the focus should be on addressing issues. For instance, the governmental set-up emerging after the elections should be tasked to deliver the goods. From the economy to foreign policy to the nation’s morale, there is a plethora of issues facing the country. We are interested more in as to who created this mess rather than cleaning it up. And you are right, General. We are the ones who should educate people. Nonetheless, are we the only lot who are not doing what we are supposed to do?

General: Ha, ha, ha. You nutty I mean naughty Professor. That’s a tricky question. You made me laugh.

First: Any idea why PM Kakar has promised to continue the PDM’s government policies particularly in the economic domain. To begin with, what exactly was the previous government’s economic policy? Secondly, the caretaker set up is supposed to manage affairs until the elections are held and not start behaving like legitimately elected Parliamentarians. On the other hand, no one is paying attention to what the Supreme Court has recently observed. The ECP has enough time to resolve issues of delimitation before the next elections. Have we accepted the fact that the caretakers will take care of us for an indefinite time? And how has the market welcomed the new set-up? Petrol prices hitting record high? Rupee buried in the grave of the Fireflies…!!!

Professor: The Cabinet indicates the PDM trend’s continuation. Main difference is the top slot. I think it was Martin Luther King, Jr who once said, ‘We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.’

General: Easier said than done, Professor. Let’s order some more coffee.