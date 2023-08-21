Experts for ‘Joint Forum’ to improve livelihood, food protection

KARACHI -Experts have emphasised the need for establishing a joint forum based on national agricultural institutions, policymakers, and breeders to improve livelihood and protection of food in the country. They also propose legislation and genetic inspection to prevent defective seeds in the country and to certify imported seeds. While addressing a two-day seminar titled “Seed Sector: Challenges and Options” at a local hotel co-hosted by Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC), Dr. S.M. Tariq Rafi, the Chairman of SHEC said that there was scope for more research in the agricultural sector, which could play an essential role in the development of the country. He said,“We will release grants for research proposal, the researchers came up with various projects including new seed varieties.” Secretary of Agriculture Sindh Qazi Aijaz Mahesar addressing said that first forum of this kind had been created. He said that new legislation should be made for the seed sector. Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad Dr. Iqar Ahmed Khan said that the role of universities in agricultural research was important. He said that the research of universities should not be limited to academic use only but should be transferred to the applied side. He said 500 varieties of different seeds were approved.