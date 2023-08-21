FIA given one-day remand of Shah Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD - A sessions court in Islamabad on Sunday granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) a day’s remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case. Judicial Magistrate Ehtisham Alam Khan issued the orders, asking the body to produce him before the court on Monday. Qureshi, who served as foreign minister under ex-prime minister Imran Khan and is the vice chairman of the PTI, was arrested in the capital Islamabad on Saturday evening. Speaking with journalists before being sent on remand, Qureshi said no secret code of Pakistan has been compromised. He spoke about proving his responsibility and said he “acted responsibly”. “I have not shared any such document with any unrelated person,” he said, further insisting on always protecting Pakistan’s interests and never compromising on them. The politico denied being part of any conspiracy and possessing any such intentions. “This is a politically-motivated case.” Qureshi reiterated that his conscience is clear and he has always done the right thing. “Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act do not apply to me. I do not see the justification for this custody,” he added. The PTI politician said he answered all the questions when he was summoned and provided a written statement as well. He also spoke about his lawyers giving their arguments as well. Mahmood said he expected the magistrate to fulfill the requirements of justice. “There is no justification for this arrest,” Qureshi said, speaking about “fully” cooperating with the FIA personnel. Khan — ousted via a parliamentary vote in April last year — had alleged on March 27, 2022, that Washington orchestrated a plan to remove him from office — and brandished the cipher at a public rally to back his claims. The US has time and again denied such allegations, terming them “categorically false”.