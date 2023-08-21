FIA given one-day remand of Shah Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD - A ses­sions court in Islamabad on Sunday granted the Feder­al Investigation Agency (FIA) a day’s remand of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case. Judicial Magistrate Ehtish­am Alam Khan issued the or­ders, asking the body to produce him before the court on Monday. Qureshi, who served as foreign minister under ex-prime minis­ter Imran Khan and is the vice chairman of the PTI, was arrest­ed in the capital Islamabad on Saturday evening. Speaking with journalists before being sent on remand, Qureshi said no secret code of Pakistan has been com­promised. He spoke about prov­ing his responsibility and said he “acted responsibly”. “I have not shared any such document with any unrelated person,” he said, further insisting on always pro­tecting Pakistan’s interests and never compromising on them. The politico denied being part of any conspiracy and possessing any such intentions. “This is a po­litically-motivated case.” Qureshi reiterated that his conscience is clear and he has always done the right thing. “Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act do not ap­ply to me. I do not see the justifi­cation for this custody,” he add­ed. The PTI politician said he answered all the questions when he was summoned and provided a written statement as well. He also spoke about his lawyers giv­ing their arguments as well. Mah­mood said he expected the mag­istrate to fulfill the requirements of justice. “There is no justifica­tion for this arrest,” Qureshi said, speaking about “fully” cooperat­ing with the FIA personnel. Khan — ousted via a parliamentary vote in April last year — had al­leged on March 27, 2022, that Washington orchestrated a plan to remove him from office — and brandished the cipher at a public rally to back his claims. The US has time and again denied such allegations, terming them “cate­gorically false”.