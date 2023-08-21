Foolproof security arrangements being ensured at churches: CPO

MULTAN - City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana said that foolproof security arrangements were being ensured at churches to avoid any untoward incident. In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the best secu­rity arrangements have been made at churches to provide a peaceful envi­ronment for the Christian community to perform their religious activities.

He said that walk-through gates have been installed at entry points of the churches while lady police officials have also been deployed. The city po­lice officer added that all SDPOs and SHOs were monitoring the arrange­ments at churches in their respective areas, however, he himself was moni­toring the security arrangements. He directed police officials to remain alert while performing security duty at churches. He urged them to keep vigil on suspicious persons and activities in the surroundings of the churches.

MWMC STARTS COMBING OPERATION IN RESIDENTIAL AREAS

Multan Waste Management Com­pany (MWMC) has started ‘comb­ing operation’ for swift cleanliness in residential areas. Sanitary staff shifted the garbage piles from outside the city while using heavy machinery despite the holiday. The garbage was completely cleaned from plots and dens under the directions of Chief Ex­ecutive Officer MWMC Shahid Yaqoob.

The filth depots were completely eliminated in Nishtar colony, Wahdat colony, Gulgasht, and inner city areas.

Senior Manager Operation Faheem Lodhi monitored the field cleanliness operation. CEO said, “The operation will continue until the complete elimi­nation of filth depots from residential areas.” The cleanliness operation con­tinued to provide relief to citizens even on holiday. The immediate response was ensured from helpline 1139 to ad­dress the complaints regarding cleanli­ness. Shahid Yaqub said that a pleasant environment would be provided to the devotees through exemplary cleanli­ness during Urs.

942 POWER PILFERERS NABBED IN RECENT MONTH

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 942 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Pun­jab in current month so far, MEPCO official said on Sunday. MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Mu­zaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 14,26,000 electricity units. A sum of over Rs 43.7 million fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIRs were registered against 27 of them over Involvement in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

THREE INJURED IN FIRING INCIDENT

At least three persons sustained in­juries during firing over brawl near Athangal chowk Khanewal road on Sunday. According to Rescue officials, control room received a bullet injury call in which five persons injured. The local police was also informed. Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the three injured to Nishtar hospital after providing first aid. The victims were identified as Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Rashid and Arshad.