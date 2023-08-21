Former Balochistan legislator calls on PM

ISLAMABAD - Former member of Balochistan Assembly Mir Saleem Khoso called on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Sunday and discussed matters of mutual interest. Saleem Khoso felicitated him on assuming the office of prime minister and expressed his best wishes for him. The prime minister thanked Saleem Khoso.
CARETAKER PM PAYS TRIBUTE TO RASHID MINHAS SHAHEED
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday paid tribute to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan e Haider) on 52nd anniversary of his martyrdom. The prime minister on social media platform-X, posted “Observing the 52nd anniversary of martyrdom of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan e Haider) today, we as a nation salute his undying courage.”