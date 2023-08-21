Monday, August 21, 2023
Former Balochistan legislator calls on PM

Former Balochistan legislator calls on PM
Agencies
August 21, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Former member of Balochistan Assembly Mir Sal­eem Khoso called on caretaker Prime Minister An­waar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Sunday and discussed matters of mutual interest. Saleem Khoso felicitat­ed him on assuming the office of prime minister and expressed his best wishes for him. The prime minister thanked Saleem Khoso.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Ka­kar on Sunday paid tribute to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan e Haider) on 52nd an­niversary of his martyrdom. The prime minister on social media platform-X, posted “Observing the 52nd anniversary of martyrdom of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan e Haider) today, we as a nation salute his undying courage.”

Agencies

