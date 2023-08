Govt to ensure security, create jobs: PM

KAN MEHTARZAI/ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said on Sunday that efforts would be made to provide employment opportunities and maintain peace and security while expediting the development process in Kan Mehtarzai, Killa Saifullah and other areas of Balochistan.

PM Kakar while addressing a re­ception through a video link, orga­nized by the All Parties Conference in his native village Kan Mehtarzai, said that he would visit Kan Mehtar­zai soon and review the issues faced by local people.

PM Kakar said that he was grate­ful to all the organizers of today’s re­ception for felicitating him on behalf of all political parties, tribal elders, scholars, civil society and lawyers from his native town after his nom­ination as caretaker prime minister.

A large number of people in­cluding leaders of various politi­cal parties, tribal elders, scholars, journalists, farmers, lawyers and students participated in the recep­tion ceremony.

The government and opposition parties unanimously nominated Ka­kar as caretaker Prime Minister.

The local notables expressed con­fidence that Anwaar ul Haq Kakar as caretaker Prime Minister would play his key role in the elimination of terrorism in the country, conduct of transparent elections and resto­ration of law and order.

CARETAKER PM, SENATOR KASI DISCUSS ISSUES RELATED TO BA­LOCHISTAN

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Sunday held a meeting with Senator Arbab Umar Kasi and discussed issues related to Balochistan.

Senator Kasi felicitated him on as­suming the office of prime minister and expressed his best wishes.

He informed the prime minister about the situation of flooding in Hanna Orak after the recent rains.

The Senator told him about the need to repair Spera Ragha-Loralai road to avoid traffic accidents.

The caretaker prime minister as­sured Senator Kasi of resolving all the issues of the area.