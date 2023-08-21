Monday, August 21, 2023
Hindu Saint Swami Vichar Puran Anand continues offering Darshan to devotees

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 21, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Hindu Saint Shri Swami Vichar Puran Anand Ji Maharaj on Sunday also continued offering his ‘Darshan’ to his devotees at Anandpur Ashram.
A large number of devotees from Hindu community flocked to catch a sight of the revered nonagenarian Hindu Saint and seek his blessings at the Darshan ceremony.
Swami Vichar Puran Anand is on a four-day visit to Pakistan along with a group of his disciples on invitation of Patron-In-Chief, Pakistan Hindu Council and Chairman of PM’s Task force on Gandhara Tourism Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.
On the occasion, the Hindu Saint delivered a sermon while disciples addressed the audience. Moreover, singers also performed ‘Bhajans’ in the ceremony. Shri Swami Vichar Puran Anand Ji Maharaj, during his visit, will lead morning prayers- Artee Puja- at newly constructed Shri Paramhans Advait Mandir while Darshan and Satsang congregations would also be held in the evenings

