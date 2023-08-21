Hot, humid weather expected in most plain areas of country: PMD

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain and wind with thundershower is expected at isolated places in south Punjab, eastern Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Karachi twenty-seven degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-nine, Peshawar thirty, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit nineteen, Murree eighteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramula, partly cloudy and dry in Leh, Pulwama and Shopian, hot and humid with chances of rain wind and thundershower in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Anantnag twenty-one degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-eight, Leh fourteen, Pulwama twenty, Shopian and Baramula nineteen degree centigrade.